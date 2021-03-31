Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $665,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,083.71.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $26.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2,072.53. 80,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,059.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,787.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

