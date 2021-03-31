SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,645 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. 73,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,045. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $58.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

