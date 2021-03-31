UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.65. 113,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.03 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

