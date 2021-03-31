Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.45. 607,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,772,135. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.78.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

