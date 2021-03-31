Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 103,030 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,030 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. 85,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,400. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.