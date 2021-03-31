$562.59 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report $562.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $607.00 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $645.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 89.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 148.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,198. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.