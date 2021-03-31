Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 10.9% in the third quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 23.3% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $26.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,082.41. 57,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,079.81 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,071.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,794.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

