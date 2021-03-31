Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 635.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.