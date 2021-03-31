3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 742,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in 3M were worth $129,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.82. 45,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $196.72. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

