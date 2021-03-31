3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New $989,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

APD traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.30. 10,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,470. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.25 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

