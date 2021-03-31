Rodgers & Associates LTD Invests $273,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.64. 42,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

