Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 42.1% in March

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NRO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,544. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

