Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Decreases By 43.0%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 47,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

