Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.