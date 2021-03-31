Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 368,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.