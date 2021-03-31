Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.32. 30,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,690. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $104.82 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.01 and a 200-day moving average of $189.30.

