Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,613 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 64,023 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Xerox by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 75,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

