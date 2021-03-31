Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,490 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $2,428,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,851.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,005,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,729,000 after buying an additional 971,647 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

NYSE:KRC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,796. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

