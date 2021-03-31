Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Burlington Stores by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $1,853,000.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $321.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

