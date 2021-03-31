Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.50 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,006 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 110,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700,366. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

