Waltonchain Achieves Market Cap of $148.23 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $148.23 million and $49.70 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00003446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.31 or 0.03198553 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022889 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

