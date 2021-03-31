QuickX Protocol Hits Market Cap of $15.25 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $234,794.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00638180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

