Vetri (VLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $331.00

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vetri has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $331.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vetri token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vetri alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00638180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Vetri Profile

VLD is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,958,763 tokens. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.