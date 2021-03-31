Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $434.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

