Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $207.23. The company had a trading volume of 218,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,909. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.77 and its 200 day moving average is $190.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

