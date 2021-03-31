Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.68. 109,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,308. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

