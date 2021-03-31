5,922 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,156 shares of company stock worth $3,780,021. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.