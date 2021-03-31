5,922 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,156 shares of company stock worth $3,780,021. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

