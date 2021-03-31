AtonRa Partners Acquires New Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.50. 5,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,803. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

