Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 332,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,526,026. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $73.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

