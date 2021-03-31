BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

BIT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

