Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 280.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Illumina by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,306 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,250.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN stock traded up $17.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.78. 87,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.14 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

