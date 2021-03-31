Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 171 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,689. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.90 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.63 and its 200 day moving average is $359.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

