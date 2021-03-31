Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 56,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

CLPBY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Commerzbank raised Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

