Bitnation (XPAT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitnation Coin Profile

XPAT is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,011,995,338 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

