Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 68.8% in March

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,875.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF remained flat at $$9.10 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

