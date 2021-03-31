Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 68.8% in March

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,875.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF remained flat at $$9.10 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
