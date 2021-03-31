Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cogna Educação in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of COGNY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,708. Cogna Educação has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

