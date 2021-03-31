Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Graco by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Graco by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,341,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,141. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

