Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,591 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,196,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.50. 61,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,543. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $119.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.