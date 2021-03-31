Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 259,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EVERTEC by 513.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

EVTC traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 10,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,889 shares of company stock worth $7,570,065. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

