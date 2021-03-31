Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 290,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GT. Northcoast Research upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

