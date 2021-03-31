General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 2.1% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 717,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,737,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

