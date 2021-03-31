Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,149 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 0.9% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Europe ETF worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $50.82.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

