International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 34,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics comprises about 5.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $20,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,338,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 23,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,615. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $48,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,097. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.