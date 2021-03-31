Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after buying an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,866,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $160.19. 73,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,451. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $130.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.