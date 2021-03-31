Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases Shares of 32,711 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.03 and a 200 day moving average of $204.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

