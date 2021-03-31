Bradley Mark J. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Starbucks accounts for 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.83. 218,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

