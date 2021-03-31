8,358 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKH. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.33. 10,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,187. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.49 and a 52 week high of $420.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

