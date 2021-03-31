Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $122.76 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.