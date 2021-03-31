Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes $287,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.50. 37,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,448. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

