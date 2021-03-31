Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Market Cap Hits $277,155.83

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 359.1% against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $277,155.83 and $33,535.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.40 or 0.00633642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

